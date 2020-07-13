Three virtual running events raising funds in September

With Covid-19 continuing to have an impact on many fundraising events planned for this year, virtual events can provide an alternative way for supporters to raise funds. Here are three new virtual running challenges launched for this September.

We're launching a new running challenge: the #MarsdenMarathon! Run 26.2 miles in 26 days this September. Complete 1 mile a day, or all in one go – however you do it, the funds you raise will help us support staff and patients at @royalmarsdenNHS. Sign up: https://t.co/HROKyhXvX7 pic.twitter.com/lSepRTlA0a — The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (@royalmarsden) July 11, 2020

Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Marsden Marathon

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has launched the Marsden Marathon; a running challenge asking supporters to run 26.2 miles in 26 days during September.

The free virtual running challenge can be completed at everyone’s own pace; whether it is a mile a day, all 26 in one go, or anything in between. Funds raised from sponsorship will support staff and patients at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Around 400 supporters of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity were due to raise over £700,000 by taking part in running events this year including The Royal Parks Half Marathon, the Virgin Money London Marathon and the Great North Run. While some events will take place next spring instead, the charity is expecting income to be negatively impacted.

Supporters can sign up to the Marsden Marathon online and will get their own web page linked to Strava so they can keep track of their miles, raise funds and unlock virtual badges. There is also a Facebook group for runners. Participants will receive a Royal Marsden Cancer Charity running buff when they have raised £50 and a medal for those who raise £200.

Main image: Deborah James, author, broadcaster and Royal Marsden patient who is taking part.

Do something great with a mate this September. Join Marathon Mates and split 26.2 miles for RNIB: https://t.co/4GR7jTEYPj🏃‍♀️🏃#RNIBMarathonMates pic.twitter.com/AiRx3IEg2C — RNIB (@RNIB) July 9, 2020

RNIB Marathon Mates

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has launched Marathon Mates: a new virtual event for friends to team up and take on a marathon together.

Marathon Mates allows pairs to split the 26.2 miles between them, over the month of September. Sign up is free with a joint fundraising target of £150 per pair.

Lizzi Wagner, Senior Fundraising Manager (Challenge Events) at RNIB, said:

“Marathon Mates is a great new way to exercise with a friend, whether you’re regular runners or looking to step up your fitness, side by side or miles apart. “It’s also an opportunity to fundraise for an important cause. This is a particularly challenging time for people living with sight loss, and the money raised will help us to provide support and advice to the over two million people living with sight loss in the UK.”

Once signed up, supporters receive a fundraising pack full of top tips, as well as expert training advice to help them smash their fundraising and fitness goals.

How far could you go this September? Six distances to choose from, one month to change lives. Sign up here 👉 https://t.co/DXZhSG7AyD#MilesForRefugees pic.twitter.com/PRSkg1Mux2 — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) July 12, 2020

British Red Cross Miles for Refugees

Miles for Refugees challenges people to aim to complete one of six distances this September, all of which reflect part of a journey that a refugee may have taken to reach safety.

The distances are:

The English Channel: 22 miles

Damascus to Beirut: 72 miles

Calais to London: 108 miles

Tunis to Sicily: 160 miles

Paris to London: 285 miles

Izmir to Dubrovnik: 555 miles

Miles for Refugees is open to anyone and participants can clock up their miles any way they like to hit their target.

On sign up, a fundraising page will be automatically created for participants to record their miles, track their progress and spread the word to raise sponsorship. The charity is asking people to raise £150.