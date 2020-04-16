CharityCheckout launches Strava integration with virtual events & fundraising product

CharityCheckout has integrated Strava with its virtual events and fundraising product to help charity supporters record and share their indoor or outdoor fitness activity, and update with videos and pictures.

The integration of Strava is part of a wider update of CharityCheckout‘s Fundraising and Event registration product to help charities during the COVID-19 crisis.

The virtual events capability enables charities to create remote participation events and fundraising challenges based on both individual and overall event targets. These can be distance or time based and the integration with Strava is designed to make tracking and updating virtual events easier. The product also provides automated fundraising page creation, under a charities’ brand, to help reduce page abandonment.

These developments follow CharityCheckout’s acquisition of Primo Events last year, which saw both products integrated onto one platform to offer an all in one solution for fundraising and events registration. This included automatic fundraising page creation for participants, charity-branded behavioural emails to encourage fundraising, page prompts to drive more donations, and more control for charities over the levels of information registrants need to provide to optimise sign ups.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Charity Checkout Founder and CEO, commented: