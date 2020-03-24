Charities to lose minimum £4.3bn over next 12 weeks without more government help

Charities are facing imminent collapse as fundraising income dries up, charity leaders have warned, and many will not survive without more government help.

Charities have been in conversation with the government about a package of support for the charity sector, but warned on Friday (21 March) that without an urgent injection of money many charities of all sizes would start to close their doors as soon as this week.

Karl Wilding, Chief Executive of the NCVO said:

“Every day counts here. I’m hearing from charities whose income has disappeared overnight but who still have to run services for their communities. Many of them have very little emergency cash to tide them over, and even those that do will run out in a matter of weeks. “Many charities are helping in the current crisis to alleviate pressure on the health service or providing support to people suffering from the economic and social impact of coronavirus. Supporting the national response and helping vulnerable people to cope is our first priority at the moment but we cannot do that if we are on the brink of financial collapse. “I know the government is working on this but for many charities around the country there is very little time to spare.”

Charity sector bodies have made initial estimates that charities will miss out on a minimum of £4.3bn of income over the coming 12 weeks with charity shops closed, fundraising events and activity cancelled, reserves depleted, and demand for services increasing. Many also face increased costs as part of their role in tackling the outbreak.

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising, said:

“Charities will have planned on raising millions of pounds, which is going to be irrevocably lost because of the impact of coronavirus. The cancellation of high profile events such as the London Marathon, as well as thousands of smaller events run by local charities, closure of shops, and a halt on public fundraising activity have already caused huge problems for charities who quite simply can’t plug the gap in such a short time. “Spring and summer is a key time for fundraising, and without the right support from the government right now to mitigate the lost millions of pounds, many charities, and the services they run are at threat.”

Charities have asked for commitments from the government including:

Emergency funding for frontline charities and volunteers supporting the response to the coronavirus crisis, especially where they are alleviating pressure on the health service or providing support to people suffering from the economic and social impact of coronavirus

A ‘stabilisation fund’ for all charities to help them stay afloat, pay staff and continue operating during the course of the pandemic

Confirmation that charities should be eligible for similar business interruption measures announced by the chancellor for businesses

Caron Bradshaw, Chief Executive of the Charity Finance Group, added:

“We have encouraged charities to diversify their funding models over the years and retain reserves on a risk basis. But this situation is unprecedented in attacking every area of charity income, whilst increasing demand and costs, and is rapidly burning through reserves. If the government doesn’t act now then the longer term impact on the economy, society and social well being will be devastating and almost impossible to recover from.”

NCVO, the Institute of Fundraising, and Charity Finance Group are asking charities to take part in a coronavirus impact survey and share how the outbreak is affecting them.