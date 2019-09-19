£120k fund launches for road safety projects

The Road Safety Trust is inviting charities, local authorities and community groups to apply for a new £120k fund aimed at improving road safety.

Road Safety Trust’s Small Grants Funding Programme has launched to help improve road safety at a local level. Individual projects will be awarded between £10k and £30k and should have a practical purpose with the aim of trialling or testing ways to improve road safety.

Applications are open until 20 December, and projects applying for funding should have the potential to be brought to scale – with the ultimate goal of reducing deaths and injuries both locally and across the UK.

Each application should have a lead organisation, which must be a UK local public sector organisation or UK-based registered charity, not-for-profit social enterprise or community interest company, and an element of partnership working is expected in all projects.

Department for Transport figures show there were 1,793 reported fatalities on UK roads in 2017. The Road Safety Trust funds research and practical interventions committed to reducing the number of people killed or injured on UK roads, and has awarded grants worth £2.7m to 35 different projects since it was established in 2014.

Sally Lines, Chief Executive of Road Safety Trust said: