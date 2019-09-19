£120k fund launches for road safety projects

The Road Safety Trust is inviting charities, local authorities and community groups to apply for a new £120k fund aimed at improving road safety.
Road Safety Trust’s Small Grants Funding Programme has launched to help improve road safety at a local level. Individual projects will be awarded between £10k and £30k and should have a practical purpose with the aim of trialling or testing ways to improve road safety.
Applications are open until 20 December, and projects applying for funding should have the potential to be brought to scale – with the ultimate goal of reducing deaths and injuries both locally and across the UK.
Each application should have a lead organisation, which must be a UK local public sector organisation or UK-based registered charity, not-for-profit social enterprise or community interest company, and an element of partnership working is expected in all projects.
Department for Transport figures show there were 1,793 reported fatalities on UK roads in 2017. The Road Safety Trust funds research and practical interventions committed to reducing the number of people killed or injured on UK roads, and has awarded grants worth £2.7m to 35 different projects since it was established in 2014.
Sally Lines, Chief Executive of Road Safety Trust said:
“We are working towards a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on UK roads. We want to make the roads safer for all users. By adding the option to apply for small grants in addition to our more extensive funding options, we hope to open up opportunities to greater numbers of organisations working in road safety.
“The programme was designed after reviewing our first four years of funding and listening to the views of stakeholders. We identified a need for funding for smaller, local projects with a practical focus. We are looking for measurable interventions that reflect local priorities and show a proposed link to reducing casualties either directly or through clear interim measures.”
