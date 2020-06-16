2.6 Challenge analysis shows creativity & tech vital to keep people fundraising

An analysis of The 2.6 Challenge and how charities can learn from it has found that charities need to give supporters more creative freedom if they want to keep people fundraising for them.

The whitepaper, co-authored and published yesterday (15 June) by Studio Republic and Funraisin, explores the future of fundraising and uses The 2.6 Challenge – which officially started on 26 April, passed the £10 million mark in early May and has now raised over £11 million for more than 3,000 charities – as an example to illustrate why creativity and new technology are vital for the sector to combat donor fatigue. It looks at the role of partnerships, design, ambassadors, technology and other areas in making The 2.6 Challenge a success.

The whitepaper is the first output of a new partnership between Studio Republic, The 2.6 Challenge’s design team, and Funraisin, forged to help guide charities in how to move forward for the future.

Keith Williams, Funraisin COO, commented:

“Both of our organisations give charities creative freedom in the delivery of their fundraising experiences. Once the dust settles, the new normal will be a hyper-congested market and an economy under immense pressure. Charities will not just be competing as a sector for donations, but will be competing with every other consumer good or service. Charities are the pillar and essential for every corner of the community. The 2.6 Challenge and other campaigns during the pandemic have proved that creativity and technology effectively engage fundraisers. Where the world has paused and redefined what matters, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make the world better.”

Fleurie Forbes-Martin, Director of Studio Republic, led creative and marketing for The 2.6 Challenge and added: