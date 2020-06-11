16% of gamers would donate to another’s fundraising livestream or crowdfunding page

Research commissioned by Make A Wish(R) UK into video gaming during lockdown has revealed a big increase in activity, with 16% of gamers also saying they would donate to another gamer’s fundraising livestream or charity crowdfunding page.

Commissioned as part of its Father’s Day GameStars fundraising campaign, the YouGov poll of more than 2000 UK adults also found that:

40% said that someone in their household plays video games (like FIFA or Fortnite.)

Of those gaming households, 30% said they played for more than 10 hours a week before lockdown. This increased to 50% during lockdown.

On average, the number of households that play video games for more than 30 hours a week has doubled during lockdown from 7 to 14%.

34% of gaming households played in order to spend quality time with family members within their home.

23% did so in order to engage with friends outside their home.

Make-A-Wish UK is encouraging gamers to use their time to fundraise safely with their families to help it continue to grant game-related wishes, which many of the seriously ill children it supports request.

Make-A-Wish Chief Executive Jason Suckley said: