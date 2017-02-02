Video gamers keen to donate while playing – CAF research

Charities Aid Foundation has found that online and PC gamers are keen to donate to charity while playing.

CAF has published research into gamers’ attitudes, which it advertised on a number of websites owned by the ‘Gamer Network’ group, which attracts a large audience of gamers worldwide. The research was carried out in partnership with Gamestatix and GamerNetwork, a leading international games media business.

Of the 193 sample, 100 worked in the videogames industry. In total, CAF found that:

· 58% were interested in donating while playing

· 59% would be more likely to pay to remove adverts if some of the cost went to charity

· 63% would use funds from online wallets to donate

Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

“Videogames are played by hundreds of millions across the world, from the gamers who’ll dedicate hours at a time to their hobby, to people who might just play on their phone every once in a while to pass a train journey. Videogames are big business and have the potential to offer a lot of support to good causes

“Some charities and developers have already worked to create unique gaming opportunities to raise awareness and funds. For example, in 2013 the Red Cross partnered with EA to create a special download for Sim City. Meanwhile charitable gamers can find a wide range of games available on Humble Bundle, an online game store that donates part of the price to charities.

“Our research, conducted with support from Gamestatix and the GamerNetwork, found that gamers and developers are very open to the idea of supporting good causes through gaming.”

Summary of research

CAF has produced an infographic summarising its research findings.

More about charity and online gaming