Ticket prices drop for July’s Fundraising Convention

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has lowered its ticket prices for this year’s Fundraising Convention, in response to feedback that the cost was not accessible in the current climate.

Individual member ticket prices have fallen from £300 to £180, made possible, the IoF has said, by new funding and sponsorship. Non-member individual tickets are £350.

The IoF has also introduced 1,500 free places for individuals from small charities with income of up to £1 million. Applications for these open on the website on Monday 15 June and close on Friday 26 June.

It has also extended its small charity rate of £100 to individuals from charities with an income of under £2.5million, and group ticket discounts are available too.

The IoF will contact people who have already made a booking where the tickets have seen a price change.

To benefit from the member discount, people will need to have applied for individual membership and had their application confirmed at least five working days before booking.

This year’s Fundraising Convention takes place from 6-8 July online.

More information on the ticket prices for both IoF members and non-members is available on the Convention site.