Fundraising Convention goes online for 2020

The Institute of Fundraising has announced that this year’s Fundraising Convention will be online only, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Set to take place from 6-8 July, this is Fundraising Convention’s 30th year. The Institute of Fundraising has made the decision not to go ahead with the face-to-face event due to the ongoing concerns around Covid-19, and to move the programme of speakers and content online instead.

Fundraising Convention is changing! Every year we look forward to bringing the fundraising community together. However, with the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, we have taken the decision not to proceed with the face to face event this year. Instead, #IoFFC will now be online. pic.twitter.com/ULhZFUa3OD — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) April 14, 2020

According to the first-look programme, there are 7 tracks of sessions this year:

The Practical Fundraiser – with a focus on fundraising techniques and application across the whole fundraising mix

Our Supporters’ World – with a focus on supporter insight

The Future of Fundraising – exploring the critical role of new models of income generation and audience mobilisation

Strategy – exploring key approaches to strategy, strategy development, evaluation and the key strategic questions and challenges that organisations are facing

Personal Development – with a focus on career journeys, personal development, skill development and building confidence

Leadership & Fundraising Culture – looking at the key issues affecting and challenging leaders in the sector and those who are on the journey to leadership

Beyond the Sector – New Horizons – bringing speakers from the corporate and social enterprise worlds, legislative and local authority worlds, to share lessons and ideas of how these sectors are responding to the demands of the modern world

The raft of speakers includes: Kadra Abdinasir from #CharitySoWhite: Kizzy Gardiner, Head of UK Giving and Engagement at Shelterbox; Stephen George, Director at Good Leaders; Andy Harris, Director of Fundraising at Shelter; Tufail Hussain, UK Director at Islamic Relief; Lesley Pinder, Head of Supporter Experience at British Red Cross, and Lawrie Simanowitz, Partner at Bates Wells.

Full details of the online event will be shared in the coming weeks, and the IoF is inviting people to keep up to date here.