1 in 5 UK adults have volunteered during lockdown

10 million UK adults have volunteered during the Covid-19 crisis, with more than three-quarters (78%) saying they plan to continue their volunteering efforts after the lockdown.

Legal & General’s Isolation Economy study, conducted by Cebr, found that one in every five UK adults (19%) has volunteered their time for community-level activities or organisations since the start of the lockdown on 23 March. This includes nearly a quarter (23%) of furloughed workers, and represents the equivalent economic value of £357 million a week according to the report.

67% of volunteers are helping with grocery shopping for others and a quarter (26%) have collected and delivered medicines or prescriptions. 16% of those donating their time have volunteered to make calls to people to help combat loneliness. According to the study, all of this activity is separate to the actions of those people serving in the formal NHS volunteer programme.

Age-wise, more than a fifth (22%) of those aged between 35 and 54 have been volunteering, along with 18% of over-55s. Millennials, while the least likely to volunteer (17%), gave up the most time – an average of 3.5 hours a week on grocery shopping and 4.4 hours if volunteering in other ways.

Nigel Wilson, CEO at Legal & General said: