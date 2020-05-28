Centre for Philanthropy launches free fundraising course online

The University of Kent’s Centre for Philanthropy is aiming to help small charities, non-profit organisations, and community and volunteer-led groups fundraise more effectively with a new, free, online course.

The course, ‘How to Fundraise: A Guide to Fundraising for Non-Fundraisers’, is a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course). It goes live online on 8 June 2020 and people can sign up now.

Over the course of three weeks, it will help individuals design sustainable fundraising strategies using insights from evidence-based research on the motivations behind donor giving, and develop skills in fundraising management along with an understanding of the resource and finance required to support the long-term fundraising goals of their organisation.

Topics covered include:

Why and how people give to charity, as well as other sources of voluntary funding and how to access it.

How emotional and socially sensitive fundraising facilitates effective giving to your organisation.

Preparing your organisation or group to fundraise effectively – establishing how much time and money you will need and who will need to be involved.

Creating and communicating your own fundraising story.

Receiving donations and looking after your donors well.

Developing a sustainable, long-term fundraising plan suited to your needs.

Dr Lesley Alborough, Research Fellow at the Centre for Philanthropy, said: