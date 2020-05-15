Banksy creates artwork to support NHS charities

Banksy has donated a new artwork depicting a child playing with a superhero nurse toy and painted during lockdown to support NHS charities.

The picture shows the child playing with the nurse toy alongside Batman and Spiderman. It has been donated by Banksy to hang in a corridor at Southampton General, and is currently on view to staff and patients on level C of the hospital.

Once lockdown is over, the painting will be put on public display and then auctioned, with all proceeds going to NHS charities.

Paula Head, CEO of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“Here at Southampton, our hospital family has been directly impacted with the tragic loss of much loved and respected members of staff and friends. The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour. “It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital, as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art. It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared for at our hospital.”

Along with the painting, the artist left a note for hospital workers saying:

“Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

Again in support of charity, last year saw Banksy partner with social enterprise Love Welcomes to commission women in refugee camps to hand sew welcome mats using life vests found on Lesvos beaches, which were sold online. The mats had the word ‘welcome’ woven into them using the bright orange material, with proceeds from sales used locally to help refugees access key services.

The artist’s Dismaland art project (main image) also helped good causes with all the building materials recycled into shelters for homeless migrants when it was dismantled in 2015.