CAF launches emergency coronavirus fund as charities highlight struggle to survive

Almost 4 in 10 charities (37%) surveyed by CAF have said they would not be able to operate in their current form for six months without extra help – either from the government or elsewhere.

CAF surveyed 271 charities last week. Just over half (54%) said their ability to operate as they do now would be impacted within a year, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

For context, CAF cites YouGov figures From March to May last year, which estimates that £435 million was donated to charities through sponsorship, with the 2019 London Marathon alone raising £66.4m for charity.

CAF’s Head of Research, Susan Pinkney, said:

“Like every other facet of UK life, charities are struggling to keep their doors open and deliver crucial services. “These results tell us that a lot of the smaller charities that help in communities around the UK may not be able to keep going. Some of them told us that timing amounts to a matter of weeks.”

In response, CAF has announced the CAF Coronavirus Emergency Fund, which will offer one-time grants of up to £10,000 to small charities, organisations and social enterprises that had a turnover of less than £1 million last year and that are struggling to survive.

CAF has allocated £5 million to fund the programme and expects further contributions to be added.

Sir John Low, Chief Executive at CAF, said:

“Some of the charities and small organisations we rely on are facing very difficult times. These are the people who are delivering support in so many ways in every corner of the UK and we need them to be there during and after this crisis. “The situation is dire and CAF has mobilised to try and help as many organisations as we can by offering immediate emergency funds. We aim to get this money to charities within days and CAF is working flat out to not just deliver these funds, but to remind the wider public of the essential role that charities and non-profit organisations are playing in the thick of this emergency.”

Details about eligibility and how to apply are available on its portal.