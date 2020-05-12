Instagram launches Live Donations

To help raise money for Covid-19 related causes, Instagram is now enabling users to raise money for a non-profit on Instagram Live, with 100% of the funds raised going to the charity of the individual’s choice.

To use Live Donations, users tap the camera in the top left of Feed or swipe right in Feed, then tap Live at the bottom of the screen, select Fundraiser and choose a non-profit from the list available to support.

Once an individual begins their Live broadcast, they can see how many people are supporting their fundraiser and the amount of money raised in real time. They can also tap View to see a breakdown of their donors and individual contributions, and thank them in real time by tapping Wave.

Instagram has also partnered with Brazilian community illustrator @leonatsume to create a custom “I Donated” sticker. When someone donates to on Live or in Stories, they can access the sticker for a select period of time. Accounts they follow who use the “I Donated” sticker or donation sticker will be added to a shared story at the front of their Stories bar for a limited time.

The move follows last July’s extension by Instagram of its Stories donation function to UK charities, which enables people in the UK to raise money for a charity using a donation sticker on Instagram Stories to create a 24-hour fundraising campaign on Instagram.