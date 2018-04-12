Nominations now open for N Ireland Fundraising Awards

The Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland is calling for nominations for its annual Fundraising Awards, taking place in Belfast on Tuesday 5 June 2018.

The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the teams, individuals and organisations that raise millions of pounds for charity across Northern Ireland every year.

The categories of awards are:

• Fundraising Event of the Year.

• Fundraising Campaign of the Year.

• Fundraising Partnership of the Year.

• Fundraising Team of the Year.

• The Bryan Walliker Fundraising Volunteer of the Year.

• Young Fundraising Volunteer of the Year.

The Hays NI Institute of Fundraising Awards are open to all individuals and fundraising teams across Northern Ireland’s voluntary and community sector.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 18 May 2018. Winners from each category will be announced at the June luncheon at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office. The awards are sponsored by recruitment company Hays NI.