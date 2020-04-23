Nominations open for Resource Alliance Global Fundraising Awards

This year’s Resource Alliance Global Fundraising Awards are now open for nominations, dedicated for 2020 to the fundraisers and changemakers navigating the sector through the coronavirus crisis.

There are four categories, and the awards are free to enter, with nominations open to all collaborations, organisations and individuals in the social impact sector.

The categories:

2020 Global Fundraising Innovator of the Year

For an individual who has transformed the way their organisation works in response to the crisis, facing down the challenges to set their organisation on a new financial course that will withstand the day-to-day ups and downs of economies, donor trust and interest, and other disruptive factors.

The Activator Award

For an individual, campaign or collaboration that motivates the masses and activates the power of people standing united for large-scale impact.

The Rule-Breaker Award

For an individual or campaign breaking the rules and paradigms of traditional fundraising with an unexpected way to resource work, creating a fresh and more sustainable model of resource development.

The Change Accelerator Award

For an individual advanced in thinking, daring in approach, and tired of the status quo, who inspires others to accelerate change in this difficult time.

Applications are open until 31 July 2020, with the winners to be announced in August. More information and the nomination form are available on the Resource Alliance site.