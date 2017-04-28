Stars wear team colours for Football Shirt Friday

Actor Ray Winstone is one of the stars taking part in today’s Bobby Moore Fund’s Football Shirt Friday.

Winstone is joined by sports presenter Hayley McQueen, and sports stars including Robbie Savage in the campaign video asking people to join Team Believe by wearing their football shirt today and donating £2 to help beat bowel cancer.

Tomorrow, join Team Believe’s star-studded line up and help us beat bowel cancer sooner on #FootballShirtFriday https://t.co/Wy7aPQHvlE pic.twitter.com/dMnMWmanxR — Bobby Moore Fund (@BobbyMooreFund) April 27, 2017

This is the fifth annual Football Shirt Friday for the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK. So far £23.5 million has been raised for research into bowel cancer since The Bobby Moore Fund was established by Moore’s wife Stephanie Moore MBE in 1993, following his death from the illness at the age of 51.

Bowel Cancer kills 44 people every day in the UK… fight it by donating, wearing & sharing on #FootballShirtFriday! 👕 https://t.co/e9ikaU0aP6 pic.twitter.com/smynOOJlLO — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) April 27, 2017

