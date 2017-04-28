Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Stars wear team colours for Football Shirt Friday

Posted by on 28 April 2017 in News
Actor Ray Winstone is one of the stars taking part in today’s Bobby Moore Fund’s Shirt Friday.

Winstone is joined by sports presenter Hayley McQueen, and sports stars including Robbie Savage in the campaign video asking people to join Team Believe by wearing their football shirt today and donating £2 to help beat bowel cancer.

This is the fifth annual Football Shirt Friday for the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK. So far £23.5 million has been raised for research into bowel cancer since The Bobby Moore Fund was established by Moore’s wife Stephanie Moore MBE in 1993, following his death from the illness at the age of 51.

