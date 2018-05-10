Ireland Funds gala raises $3 million

Over 1,000 guests from the spheres of business, the arts and politics came together last week in New York to support the largest of the 150 global fundraising events held each year by The Ireland Funds.

Held annually in May, the Gala is now one of the key social events on the New York calendar and this year grossed $3 million. Over the course of its 43-year history, the event has raised over $60 million in support of hundreds of Irish charities and causes.

Golden Globe-winning actor Colin Farrell was recognised by The Ireland Funds with its Performing Arts Award in recognition of his work as an ambassador of Irish culture throughout his extensive film career. He has also created awareness of the work of charitable causes such as the Special Olympics, Fighting Words, Crumlin Children’s Hospital, and BeLonG To Youth Services.

“Tonight’s Gala exceeded our already ambitious goals,” said Kieran McLoughlin, Worldwide President & CEO of The Ireland Funds. “Once again our network of donors and friends have come together to raise significant support for the island of Ireland. This impact will be felt by thousands of people who benefit from the outstanding nonprofit organizations supported by The Ireland Funds.”

“Events such as this express the power of philanthropy and for that we are immensely grateful,” said John Fitzpatrick, Chairman of The Ireland Funds America. “The ties between the island of Ireland and its diaspora are stronger than ever and that has truly been demonstrated tonight through our donors’ generosity.”

The gala is supported by a list of top US businesses, mainly in the financial sector in New York. Corporate tables cost €50,000 while individual tickets are €1,000.

A wonderful Ireland Funds NY Gala. $3million raised to promote and support peace, culture, education and community development throughout the island of Ireland, and Irish-related causes around the world. #IFNYGala pic.twitter.com/zZtmVCDheq — Andrea Haughian (@Andrea_Haughian) May 4, 2018

The evening was co-chaired by Jennifer Morgan, President of Americas and Asia Pacific, SAP; Kelly Grier, US Chairman and Americas Managing Partner Elect, EY; and Michael Dowling, President and CEO, Northwell Health.

Notable guests at the 2018 Gala included actor Liam Neeson; Ciarán Madden, Ireland’s Consul General; Antony Phillipson, British Consul General; Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Heather Humphreys, Ireland’s Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation.







