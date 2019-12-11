Newspaper & radio Christmas appeals 2019

Here is a round up of some of the newspaper and radio Christmas charity appeals for this year, from BBC Radio 4’s 93rd year of supporting St Martin-in-the-Fields, to the Guardian and Observer’s focus on trees and the environment.

We're proud to be an official drop off point for the @eagleradio Christmas Toy Appeal this year. Simply pick up an extra toy when out Christmas shopping and drop it off here at Tunsgate Quarter. Your gift will be collected and given to a less fortunate child before Christmas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7eseALwLKn — Tunsgate Quarter (@TunsgateQuarter) November 19, 2019

Eagle Radio

For the last 23 years, Eagle Radio and its listeners have been collecting toys to give to less fortunate children across Surrey and Hampshire at Christmas time. This year it is again asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys, which can be left at local drop off points to be collected by a local charity and given to a child before Christmas.

We've launched Mission Christmas once again with @BensonsForBeds. To get involved you can donate a new and unwrapped gift to any Bensons for Beds or Harvey’s Furniture Stores until December 17th. pic.twitter.com/j3SOA2bNNx — Magic Radio – 100% Christmas 🎄 (@magicfm) November 27, 2019

Magic Radio

Magic Radio has launched Mission Christmas, asking people to donate new gifts for disadvantaged children and to drop them off at Mission Donate boxes in Benson for Beds and Harveys furniture stores.

Phil first turned to the Connection when he was homeless himself. Now he volunteers there helping homeless and vulnerable people. Find out more about Phil, the Radio 4 Christmas Appeal and how you can help: https://t.co/nRaVDSakyb #R4XmasAppeal — BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) December 2, 2019

BBC Radio 4

BBC Radio 4 has launched its annual Christmas appeal for London’s St Martins-in-the-Fields, which supports the homeless – now in its 93rd year.

Read more of Deborah's story and about how @thesundaypeople are helping us bring dogs and cats in from the cold this Christmas. 💙🎄 https://t.co/0Gl3q2rzsf — Battersea (@Battersea_) December 10, 2019

Sunday People

Sunday People is supporting Battersea this Christmas, with its Help a Dog this Christmas appeal, backed by Paul O’Grady. It is being run in association with the charity’s own In From The Cold campaign. Each will provide funds to ensure all the dogs it takes in are cared for this Christmas and beyond.

The Telegraph is proud to support @LeukaemiaCareUK as part of our Christmas charity appeal You can read about their vital work here: https://t.co/wOBsojSUsS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 10, 2019

The Telegraph

This year the Telegraph is supporting Silver Line, Leukaemia Care, and Wooden Spoon. Last year it raised in excess of £442,000 for the three mental health charities it supported, with £85,000 raised on its charity phone-in day alone.

Some *EXCITING* news! 🎉

Sunday Mirror is backing @CLIC_Sargent's Christmas campaign with an appeal to stop cancer cancelling more Christmases for children like Matilda.

Pick up a paper this morning to find out more or read here and support 👇https://t.co/Uq1ftxSC6d — CLIC Sargent (@CLIC_Sargent) November 24, 2019

Sunday Mirror

The Sunday Mirror has teamed up with CLIC Sargent to launch its Home From Home Christmas Appeal, in association with their campaign to Stop Cancer Cancelling Christmas. The funds raised will go towards the charity’s work with children suffering from cancer and their families.

We are proud to be part of this amazing campaign- The Sun Xmas Quids for Kids! Fudge will be at intu Eldon Square between 10-3pm today. https://t.co/xtTxHlcCFD — Great North Children’s Hospital (@GreatNorthCH) November 25, 2019

The Sun on Sunday

The Sun On Sunday has launched its Xmas Quids For Kids campaign, calling on the public to dig out some of the £1bn of spare change lost in UK homes to give sick children a Christmas treat. The money will go to three children’s hospital charities: Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation and University Hospitals Birmingham Charity, which together have 600 beds for children.

LAUNCHED TODAY: We are pleased to be partnering with The Sunday Times on its Christmas appeal to support schools serving families in some of the poorest communities in Britain. Find out more here: https://t.co/ev8tDMLuqB pic.twitter.com/rL5q1oSGLR — EEF (@EducEndowFoundn) November 24, 2019

Sunday Times

The Sunday Times Christmas Appeal 2019 is asking people to help children from Britain’s most deprived areas enjoy a safe and happy festive season by donating to the Education Endowment Foundation.

The Times’s partner charity War Child works to bring together children from every different experience of the Yazidi tragedy to teach them the skills of coping and of conflict-resolution. To hear about what they do and how you can help see here: https://t.co/4OlgJBVbdC pic.twitter.com/zU8icF7ps5 — The Times (@thetimes) December 6, 2019

The Times

The Times is supporting three charities this Christmas: War Child, The Reading Agency, and Possible, focusing on supporting children in areas of conflict, reading, and environmental projects. A record number of more than 430 charities applied to be considered for the appeal.

The Guardian's Christmas charity appeal is here, and it's supporting four incredible tree-planting initiatives, which are working across the world to help combat the climate crisis. Donate and help us buy the best kind of Christmas trees!! https://t.co/2ZAvaL51AQ — Molly Blackall (@mollyblackall) December 7, 2019

The Guardian & Observer

The focus for this year’s Guardian and Observer Christmas appeal is the climate emergency, with its support going to charities whose work is essential for the renewal of nature and the planet: planting new trees, protecting and restoring existing forest, woodland and other natural habitats both in the UK and in the Amazon basin of South America. They are partnering with four charities: Global Greengrants Fund UK, Woodland Trust, Trees for Life, and Trees for Cities.

Evening Standard

This year, the Evening Standard is working with 23 London homeless charities to raise funds to help homeless women start fresh lives. Through its new Homeless Fund, it wants to create the first 24/7 women’s only homeless refuge in central London, supporting vital services, particularly those focusing on mental health and protection from domestic violence. Earlier this month, it announced that Deliveroo was backing the campaign and had donated £50,000 to the Fund.

This year, the FT is supporting ZSL – a conservation charity that combats poaching and empowers communities to protect wild animals. Read more here 👇https://t.co/QhCWTCvUg4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 21, 2019

Financial Times

The FT has chosen ZSL as this year’s partner, and over December is reporting on how ZSL works to fight organised poaching across the world, and to support the communities affected by it. Donations before 31 December will be matched by the UK government up to £2m.