Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Newspaper & radio Christmas appeals 2019

Posted by on 11 December 2019 in News
0 Comments
Newspaper & radio Christmas appeals 2019

Here is a round up of some of the and charity appeals for this year, from BBC Radio 4’s 93rd year of supporting St Martin-in-the-Fields, to the Guardian and Observer’s focus on trees and the environment. 

 

Eagle Radio

For the last 23 years, Eagle Radio and its listeners have been collecting toys to give to less fortunate children across Surrey and Hampshire at Christmas time. This year it is again asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys, which can be left at local drop off points to be collected by a local charity and given to a child before Christmas.

 

Magic Radio

Magic Radio has launched Mission Christmas, asking people to donate new gifts for disadvantaged children and to drop them off at Mission Donate boxes in Benson for Beds and Harveys furniture stores.

 

 BBC Radio 4

BBC Radio 4 has launched its annual Christmas appeal for London’s St Martins-in-the-Fields, which supports the homeless – now in its 93rd year.

 

Sunday People

Sunday People is supporting Battersea this Christmas, with its Help a Dog this Christmas appeal, backed by Paul O’Grady. It is being run in association with the charity’s own In From The Cold campaign. Each will provide funds to ensure all the dogs it takes in are cared for this Christmas and beyond.

 

The Telegraph

This year the Telegraph is supporting Silver Line, Leukaemia Care, and Wooden Spoon. Last year it raised in excess of £442,000 for the three mental health charities it supported, with £85,000 raised on its charity phone-in day alone.

 

Sunday Mirror

The Sunday Mirror has teamed up with CLIC Sargent to launch its Home From Home Christmas Appeal, in association with their campaign to Stop Cancer Cancelling Christmas. The funds raised will go towards the charity’s work with children suffering from cancer and their families.

 

The Sun on Sunday

The Sun On Sunday has launched its Xmas Quids For Kids campaign, calling on the public to dig out some of the £1bn of spare change lost in UK homes to give sick children a Christmas treat. The money will go to three children’s hospital charities: Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation and University Hospitals Birmingham Charity, which together have 600 beds for children.

 

Sunday Times

The Sunday Times Christmas Appeal 2019 is asking people to help children from Britain’s most deprived areas enjoy a safe and happy festive season by donating to the Education Endowment Foundation.

 

The Times

The Times is supporting three charities this Christmas: War Child, The Reading Agency, and Possible, focusing on supporting children in areas of conflict, reading, and environmental projects. A record number of more than 430 charities applied to be considered for the appeal.

 

The Guardian & Observer

The focus for this year’s Guardian and Observer Christmas appeal is the climate emergency, with its support going to charities whose work is essential for the renewal of nature and the planet: planting new trees, protecting and restoring existing forest, woodland and other natural habitats both in the UK and in the Amazon basin of South America. They are partnering with four charities: Global Greengrants Fund UK, Woodland Trust, Trees for Life, and Trees for Cities.

 

Evening Standard

This year, the Evening Standard is working with 23 London homeless charities to raise funds to help homeless women start fresh lives. Through its new Homeless Fund, it wants to create the first 24/7 women’s only homeless refuge in central London, supporting vital services, particularly those focusing on mental health and protection from domestic violence. Earlier this month, it announced that Deliveroo was backing the campaign and had donated £50,000 to the Fund.

 

Financial Times

The FT has chosen ZSL as this year’s partner, and over December is reporting on how ZSL works to fight organised poaching across the world, and to support the communities affected by it. Donations before 31 December will be matched by the UK government up to £2m.

 

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />