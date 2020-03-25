Global virtual summit to support charity response to Covid-19

A global virtual summit will take place on 2 April to support the charity sector’s response to Covid-19.

‘Project Everyone: The Global Virtual Summit Supporting Charities Through COVID-19’ has been developed by Fundraising Everywhere in partnership with Salesforce, and will see sector experts, trainers and conference providers join together to deliver a virtual half-day conference to support fundraisers and their organisations through the virus outbreak.

It will be live streamed on 2 April between 12pm – 6pm BST / 7am – 1pm ES, with two virtual conference tracks on charity and fundraising response, plus an additional resource library to support skills and well-being. Other charity conferences are also supporting the project by providing individual content, and the summit is free for everyone as well as available globally with registration here.

Sessions are 45 minutes long including live Q&A with the speaker. The two tracks will run consecutively on Fundraising Everywhere’s website, fundraisingeverywhere.com, with attendees free to interact and choose from throughout.

The conference will be hosted by Fundraising Everywhere co-founders, Nikki Bell and Simon Scriver.

Attendees can choose between the twelve live sessions on offer and will have access to all recorded content afterwards, plus a bonus video resource library, for as long as the pandemic impacts the sector. Other charity sector conferences such as Resource Alliance, Institute of Fundraising, and CharityDigital are supporting the project by using their speaker and charity connections to provide individual content.

The live stream will be subtitled in English for live viewers and available in other languages post-event.

Planned sessions are:

Setting up a response task force

Working with your board during a crisis

Diversifying quickly

Creating digital campaigns

Mobilising volunteers during a lockdown

Becoming digital focussed

Campaigning in a crisis

Adapting strategic objectives during a crisis

Changing plans with funders

Engaging with HNWI during a crisis

How to survive and thrive through and beyond COVID-19

Turning cancelled events digital

Plus a bonus resource library on:

Community fundraising during COVID-19

Telephone fundraising

Legacy fundraising asks during a pandemic

Remote working

Time management

Well-being

Engaging with the media

Running virtual events on social media

Supporter experience during COVID-19

Making sure your COVID-19 response is inclusive

Confirmed speakers so far include:

Rebecca Davies (Save The Children)

Ligia Pena (Greenpeace)

Sam Laprade

Tereza Litza (Lightful)

Wayne Murray (Audience)

Ian McLintock (Charity Excellence Framework)

Beth Kanter

Kishshana Palmer

Charity So White

There will also be live hosting from Fundraising Everywhere’s co-founders, Nikki Bell and Simon Scriver to engage with speakers and attendees.

The virtual platform also hosts a chat function where attendees can get involved with their own discussions and network with each other and speakers.