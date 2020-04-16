Free images to illustrate your coronavirus content

Charities, bloggers and businesses need to illustrate their coronavirus-related content and appeals with relevant images. That can be a challenge with some staff on furlough, others working from home and minimal opportunity to get out to take photos. So here is a collection of coronavirus image and video resources, most of them free, that might be of some help.

Coronavirus news and articles abound with that illustration of a virus particle created and made available by the CDC in the US. But how can your charity illustrate your coronavirus information updates or appeals with related images that are different?

Having run our popular Graphic Traffic course for several years for charities, and needing to use images to illustrate our coronavirus fundraising news, we’ve been keeping an eye out for such content to share with you.

1. Crello

Crello offers free image templates on the topic of coronavirus.

2. IconFinder

IconFinder offers several sets of icons illustrating coronavirus awareness.

3. Stockphotosecrets

Stockphotosecrets offers a selection of free coronavirus-related images. (Free registration required).

It also has a list of other related image resources.

4. Loom

Screencapture and video tool Loom has cut its prices, removing recording limits on some of its plans, and extending its services to educational institutions to free “for ever”. It offers a free service anyway.



5. Pexels

Free stock photo and video site Pexels is offering free Zoom backgrounds, to brighten up the background as you spend much of your day in video calls.

Other sources

Other free stock photo sites offer free coronavirus-related images: