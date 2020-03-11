Virgin Money Giving launches fundraising tools for businesses

Virgin Money Giving has launched a set of fundraising tools specifically for businesses.

Businesses can now sign up to Virgin Money Giving and create their own branded fundraising hubs in minutes, free of charge to help them with their corporate fundraising.

The new Virgin Money Giving fundraising hubs let businesses fundraise for their chosen charity partner or a number of charities and see all their activity in one place. The hubs can be branded and customised for each business. There is also an app for teams so they can track their progress and thank supporters.

Alongside this, Virgin Money Giving has also launched a ‘matched funding service’, to help charities raise more with a corporate partner. This is also a free service and aims to make it easy for businesses to match the funds their teams raise for the charities they are supporting.

According to Virgin Money Giving, the hub is the first stage of its Corporate Fundraising proposition with more new features, such as the ability to run inter-team fundraising competitions to follow.

Jo Barnett, Executive Director at Virgin Money Giving said: