Eight community health and wellbeing charities win 2018 GSK IMPACT Awards

Eight charities from across the UK have won a 2018 GSK IMPACT Award for improving health and wellbeing in their communities.

This year £268,000 in prize money was available via the awards. The eight charity winners will each receive £30,000 and runners up will receive £3,000. An overall winner will be awarded an additional £10,000 at the award ceremony at The Science Museum in London on 17 May 2018.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are running in partnership with The King’s Fund. Applications opened in July 2017 and more than 350 organisations entered.

The assessment process included being judged on innovation, management, partnership, achievement, community focus, and targeting need.

In addition to the financial awards, winning charities are given access to free training and leadership development. They are also invited to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Network, a national network of almost 80 award-winning health and wellbeing charities that connects previous winners and supports them to further develop their leaders.

Lisa Weaks, Head of Third Sector at The King’s Fund, said: “We hope that winning this award will help further extend the reach and impact of these charities. As well as the financial support the award brings, the leadership support should mean they are even better placed to improve the health and wellbeing of the people they serve.”

2018 GSK IMPACT Award winners

The eight winners of the 2018 GSK IMPACT Awards are:

Birchwood Centre – provides support and accommodation for vulnerable young people who are homeless or in housing need in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire

– provides support and accommodation for vulnerable young people who are homeless or in housing need in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire Birmingham LGBT – provides a wide range of health and wellbeing activities for LGBT people in Birmingham

– provides a wide range of health and wellbeing activities for LGBT people in Birmingham Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange – provides a voice for and improves the quality of life of the Gypsy and Traveller community in Leeds and the surrounding area

– provides a voice for and improves the quality of life of the Gypsy and Traveller community in Leeds and the surrounding area Rape and Sexual Violence Project (RSVP) – offers support to children and adults in Birmingham affected by sexual violence and abuse

– offers support to children and adults in Birmingham affected by sexual violence and abuse Seaview Project – improves the quality of life for homeless people and insecurely housed people in Hastings and St Leonards, East Sussex

– improves the quality of life for homeless people and insecurely housed people in Hastings and St Leonards, East Sussex Sickle Cell Society – supports and represents people affected by sickle cell disorder to improve their quality of life

– supports and represents people affected by sickle cell disorder to improve their quality of life Unseen – supports survivors and vulnerable people who may have been victims of human trafficking and modern slavery

– supports survivors and vulnerable people who may have been victims of human trafficking and modern slavery WILD Young Parents Project – provides young parents in Cornwall with opportunities to develop skills, improve self-confidence, make positive and healthy choices, and achieve their potential.

Katie Pinnock, Director of UK and Ireland Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said: “We at GSK are proud to support these awards, as it is an opportunity to recognise and further help develop organisations that make a real difference on the ground to some of the most vulnerable people in society.”

