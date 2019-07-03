2020 GSK Impact Awards open for applications

The 2020 GSK Impact Awards are open for applications, offering funding and training to charities.

The GSK IMPACT Awards provide core funding, training and national recognition for charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing. Up to 20 awards will be made ranging from £3,000 to £40,000.

To be eligible, organisations must be at least three years old, a registered charity working in a health-related field in the UK, and with income between £80,000 and £2.5 million.

Winning organisations will have a film made, receive support with press and publicity and be given a set of promotional materials. They will also be offered free training and development valued at a further £9,500.

In 2020 there will be three days of training leading up to the GSK IMPACT Awards ceremony in London. After this, participants will be invited to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Network which connects past award winners both online and at meetings, to get and give support, share best practice and continue their professional development.

The closing date for applications is 23 September 2019.

Main image: Off the Record Youth Counselling Croydon, one of this year’s ten winners