Macmillan, Cancer Research UK & Dog’s Trust top UK’s most loved charities ranking

Macmillan Cancer Support, Cancer Research UK and Dog’s Trust are Britain’s most loved charities, according to market research firm Savanta’s new BrandVue Most Loved Charities Report.

The report ranks the top 100 most loved charities according to 60,000 respondents, and also finds that people who love an organisation are more likely to donate to it; trust it; volunteer for it and act as an advocate. Those who love a charity are more than five times as likely to have supported them in the past 12 months.

Using data from Savanta’s intelligence platform BrandVue Charities, the BrandVue Most Loved Charities Report also highlights the top three charities in each of eight sectors, including animal welfare (the most loved category overall), children and families, and disability.

The report shows the ratio to be more powerful for certain charities: the support rate of those that are passionate about Mencap is more than ten times (10.4x) that of those who don’t love the charity as much, rising to almost fifteen-fold for Make-A-Wish (13.2x) and The National Autistic Society (14.8x).

People who love the top three charities in each sector also have an average of 4.4 times higher understanding of the organisations and their cause or mission (73%) compared to those who are more lukewarm towards these charities (20%).

Loved charities are more trusted by the general public too. An average of eight out of ten respondents who love the top three charities trust them (80%). This share is three times higher than people with lower affinity (24%).

The report also reinforces that people give more to the charities they love. Average one-off donations amongst people who love the top three charities are up by +3% compared to those who feel less passionately, with regular financial donations up by +24% amongst the same group. Similarly, the purchase of branded charity merchandise grows by +6% amongst those who love the top three brands.

Volunteering grows by +19% amongst respondents who love the top three charities compared to those with lower affinity. And the propensity to take on the role of informal brand ambassadors and to support organisations by word of mouth as well as online grows by +69% and +5% respectively.

Nicola Marsh, Social and Political Research Director at Savanta, commented: