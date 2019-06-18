Distrust in charity management most common barrier to donating

Almost three in ten Brits have never donated money to charity (29%) with distrust in charity management the most common barrier to donating, according to research by YouGov.

The YouGov research found almost a third (32%) think that too much money goes into the administration of charities rather than the causes themselves.

Over a quarter (28%) also say that they don’t donate money to charity because they prefer to donate in other ways, such as volunteering or donating goods to a charity shop.

Seven percent of respondents said that they have not donated as they felt that the state should do the work of charities through taxation or they simply do not believe in giving to charity (7%).

In addition, almost a third (29%) said they have never donated because they have not been able to afford to.

However, a fifth (20%) of non-donors say that they are likely to donate in the future.

Commenting on the research, Briony Gunston, Director of Not for Profit Research at YouGov said: