Donr introduces donation safety net feature

From tomorrow Donr is introducing a new text giving feature to help prevent failed donations from slipping through the net.

The donation safety net is being automatically enabled on all accounts 19 February, and will see donors whose text donations have failed to go through sent a reply message telling them why their donation was unsuccessful, and offering them the chance to complete their donation by credit or debit card, as well as supply Gift Aid information.

Previously, donors could ring the Donr helpline to find out why their donation had failed.

The new feature is powered by Stripe, which will charge a card processing fee. This means that while Donr’s 5% fee remains the same, on top of that Stripe will also charge a fee (1.4% of the donation amount plus + £0.20p) to process the donation.

However, Donr says, the feature should enable charities to catch donations that might have slipped through the cracks.

More information is available on the Donr site.