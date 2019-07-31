Rehoming text alert service raises donations for Battersea

Battersea is trialling a text alert service that tells subscribers every time an animal is rehomed by the charity and automatically collects a 25p donation for each message.

Battersea’s rehoming alerts service went live on Monday 22 July, and will roll out permanently if the trial is successful.

When donors sign up for rehoming alerts, they will receive a text whenever one of the charity’s dogs or cats goes home. Every time they receive a text, they automatically donate 25p to Battersea through their phone bill. 21p of this goes directly to Battersea, with 4p spent on the costs of the SMS donation platform.

Donors signing up to the service can select the centre they want to hear from, London, Windsor or Brands Hatch in Kent, and whether they want to hear about cats or dogs.

When they sign up, donors select their donation cap, which is the maximum amount they are willing to donate each week. Once they have reached their cap for the week, Battersea will pause texts until the following week, and supporters can pause or cancel their donations at any time.

Currently, supporters can set their cap from 50p to a maximum of £2.50 a week.

Head of Public Fundraising Jo Stone said: