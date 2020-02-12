Wayne Rooney ranked Premier League player with most charity influence

A study by Online Casinos has revealed Wayne Rooney to be the Premier League player with the biggest charity influence.

Each footballer in the Online Casinos study was awarded points based on their range of influence, including career length, media appearances and endorsements, charity work and digital presence.

Under charity influence, players were scored on their charitable contributions, as well as any coaching work, and whether or not they had a specific foundation set up in their name to help a good cause.

Rooney scored first place across several categories – media, social media, and charity, – and also scored high results across the remainder.

The top ten for charity influence is as follows:

Wayne Rooney Steven Gerrard David James Teddy Sheringham Sylvain Distin Rio Ferdinand Sol Campbell Kevin Davies Aaron Hughes Michael Carrick

A representative at Online Casinos, commented on the results of the study: