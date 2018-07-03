Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 3 July 2018 in News
England squad has donated over £5m in match fees in last decade

England’s Gary Neville has spoken out to remind people that the squad donates all of their match fees to charity, after French player Kylian Mbappé received for doing so. 

The England squad donate their match fees through the England Footballers Foundation, which was established in 2007 to enable the players to donate both match fees and their time to good causes.

So far, they have collectively given over £5 million and made more than 300 appearances. The Foundation is currently in a four-year partnership with The Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK, and is also working with UNICEF, while other charities it has supported include WellChild, Together for Short Lives, Cancer Research UK, Help for Heroes, and The British Forces Foundation.

Mbappé has said that he will be donating all of the money he earns from the World Cup to Premiers de Cordée, which helps to organise sports activities for children with disabilities, and which he is also patron of.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

