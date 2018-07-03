England squad has donated over £5m in match fees in last decade

England’s Gary Neville has spoken out to remind people that the football squad donates all of their match fees to charity, after French player Kylian Mbappé received for doing so.

The England squad donate their match fees through the England Footballers Foundation, which was established in 2007 to enable the players to donate both match fees and their time to good causes.

Agreed. Every England player has been donating the match fees for 10-15 years! https://t.co/5nRoWjkdMi — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 1, 2018

So far, they have collectively given over £5 million and made more than 300 appearances. The Foundation is currently in a four-year partnership with The Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK, and is also working with UNICEF, while other charities it has supported include WellChild, Together for Short Lives, Cancer Research UK, Help for Heroes, and The British Forces Foundation.

Over 10 years of @effcharity… over £5million raised, over 300 player appearances, global awareness campaigns and fundraising events… an inspired idea by the players committee back in 2007 pic.twitter.com/08OhLJDHYB — England Footballers (@EFFCharity) July 1, 2018

Mbappé has said that he will be donating all of the money he earns from the World Cup to Premiers de Cordée, which helps to organise sports activities for children with disabilities, and which he is also patron of.