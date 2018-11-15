PayPal to match donations on Giving Tuesday

PayPal is once again supporting the annual Giving Tuesday campaign by doubling donations made to charity on the day.

PayPal will match fund fund donations made on the day up to a maximum of £50,000. This will apply to donations made via the PayPal fundraising page and the PayPal App.

Donations through these channels are received and delivered by PayPal’s charity Giving Fund UK.

Which charities can benefit from this?

Any of the 150,000 charities listed in the PayPal Giving Fund directory can benefit from the matched giving opportunity on Giving Tuesday, which takes place on 27 November.

Charities not listed yet and keen to benefit can apply to enrol with the PayPal Giving Fund.





• PayPal sets world record on Giving Tuesday (11 January 2016)