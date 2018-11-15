Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

PayPal to match donations on Giving Tuesday

Posted by on 15 November 2018 in News
PayPal to match donations on Giving Tuesday

is once again supporting the annual campaign by doubling donations made to charity on the day.

PayPal will match fund fund donations made on the day up to a maximum of £50,000. This will apply to donations made via the PayPal fundraising page and the PayPal App.

Donations through these channels  are received and delivered by PayPal’s charity Giving Fund UK.

 

Which charities can benefit from this?

Any of the 150,000 charities listed in the  directory can benefit from the matched giving opportunity on Giving Tuesday, which takes place on 27 November.

Charities not listed yet and keen to benefit can apply to enrol with the PayPal Giving Fund.

 
 

