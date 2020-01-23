Funding available to help children support others in move to secondary education

Grants of up to £35,000 are available from the Co-op Foundation’s extended #iwill Fund for projects that help young people support each other during the move from primary to secondary education.

Grants should be used to empower young people to lead social action projects that will help each other through their school transition and improve their wellbeing.

Organisations across England have until 12pm (midday) on Monday 24 February to apply on the Co-op Foundation site.

The Co-op Foundation expects to make eight grants in this first round of funding.

Jim Cooke, Head of the Co-op Foundation, said:

“Life transitions, like moving schools, can sometimes be a lonely and unsettling time for young people. As proud partners of the #iwill Fund, we believe that youth social action, such as peer-to-peer support, can help young people build their confidence, skills, friendships and sense of community. Funding available from today will improve young people’s wellbeing as they move schools and offer the chance to experience the benefits of taking action to help others.”

The Co-op Foundation’s #iwill Fund supports the aims of the #iwill campaign that wants to make social action a part of life for as many 10 to 20-year-olds as possible.

The Foundation has already invested £2m into tackling youth loneliness through youth social action. Grants now available form part of a £3m extension that will also see young people campaign to improve community spaces and support each other during bereavement.