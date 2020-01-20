ClearCourse acquires CRM & technology consultancy Hart Square

ClearCourse Partnership has announced its acquisition of CRM and technology consultancy Hart Square.

Hart Square provides specialist CRM and digital consultancy services for charities, not-for-profits and professional membership organisations across the UK, and has been acquired by ClearCourse as part of the Partnership’s ongoing commitment to investing in the NFP sector.

Hart Square’s services comprise of CRM system integration, strategic planning, full technology audits, business process reviews, digital transformation strategies, web and finance integration, project management and end-user training programmes. It also hosts a number of events, including TechSmart (pictured), and publishes a monthly newsletter with an industry readership of over 10,000 subscribers.

Under the acquisition, Hart Square’s management team will continue to run the company, and it will be business as usual for staff, clients, vendors, and sponsors.

With ClearCourse’s backing, Hart Square plans to enhance its services and extend the support it provides NFPs. It will also launch two new digital newsletters, and extend its conference programme outside of London with Hart Square’s leadership team remaining responsible for the events, publications and consulting business.

Glenda Parker, CEO of Hart Square, commented:

“Over the last 10 years, we have worked hard to earn our place as a trusted voice to our clients by embedding ourselves within the NFP sector. Our transparency has always been paramount to our client relationships, and we will continue to uphold this philosophy as we execute on our expansion plans. Joining ClearCourse will allow us to implement numerous growth initiatives that will improve and increase our offering to the sector. We look forward to offering our clients some exciting new services, as well as providing them with an enhanced level of support as we enter this new phase of our journey. We’re thrilled to have ClearCourse’s support in helping us to reach our ambitions.”

Gerry Gualtieri, CEO of ClearCourse, said:

“Hart Square is a great business with an unwavering client focus and an excellent reputation as a trusted adviser. We are pleased to be backing its talented management team. In acquiring Hart Square, we see an opportunity to solidify our commitment to the NFP sector and to draw on the team’s expertise to ensure we remain at its forefront. We understand that Hart Square’s value to its clients lies in its impartial advice and we will ensure that this continues.”

ClearCourse is a group of technology companies offering complementary workflow solutions, payments capabilities and digital services. Since its founding in 2018, it has completed 18 acquisitions in the software and digital services industry. Last May, it announced its acquisition of charity mobile and digital fundraising solutions provider instaGiv. The deal was ClearCourse’s first acquisition in the fundraising and donations space.