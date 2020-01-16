Brain Tumour Research Christmas campaign reached over 120 million in December

Brain Tumour Research’s festive social media campaign reached an audience of more than 120 million people worldwide in December, it has revealed.

The Digital Ladder managed six-year-old Lyra Cole’s Christmas single – a version of When A Child is Born – in aid of Brain Tumour Research from conception through to video production of the official music video, releasing the song across major platforms, and social media management.

Lyra (pictured), who lives in Highbridge, is the niece of Jessie Hawkes, Co-Founder and Creative Director at the Somerset-based agency. Having survived a brain tumour when she was a baby, she wanted to raise funds for the charity.

As a result of The Digital Ladder’s online marketing campaign, which saw 136,000 YouTube video views and 175,000 Facebook views, Brain Tumour Research received 226 donations directly via Lyra’s appeal page on its website in December.

The video has now been listed as one of ITV News Standout Social Media Videos of the Year for 2019 and the song also reached number 16 in the UK Official Download Charts. Lyra has also been awarded a Point of Light Award from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Susan Castle-Smith, Head of PR for Brain Tumour Research said:

“It’s been a tremendous success for us, and we want to thank everyone involved in helping raise so much money and awareness for the charity. We’ve had donations totalling more than £4,000, not including sales from the song, and Lyra’s story generated more than 600 pieces of PR coverage, reaching around 120 million people. Her single was featured on BBC Breakfast, ITV network news and This Morning, as well as receiving widespread in the newspapers and online. “Our social media posts about Lyra have reached 682,000 people and Lyra’s page and our Lyra-related bulletins on our website have attracted more than 14,000 visitors. “Our stats also show us that Lyra’s story is reaching people who hadn’t previously been involved with the charity, many of whom have asked to know more about our work, and this is really important to us. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. We are determined to change this and Lyra, her family and The Digital Ladder have done so much to help us get our message out there.”

Jessie Hawkes, Co-Founder and Creative Director at The Digital Ladder, said: