Applications to Masonic Charitable Foundation almost double in a year

Applications from charities across England and Wales to the Freemasons’ national grant-giving charity have nearly doubled over the last year, according to its latest Impact Report.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) received 4,127 applications for grants in 2018/19. This is up from the previous year’s 2,597, its Better Times report states.

Charities and individuals received a share of £18 million of grants made by the MCF over the last 12 months. This is a rise of a million pounds on the previous year, with the £18 million figure part of an estimated £45 million contributed by Freemasonry as a whole to charity across England and Wales in 2018/19. Freemasons also provided an estimated five million hours of voluntary work during the year.

Among other projects, the MCF has forged major partnerships with Age UK and Hospice UK, backed a programme of support for PhD students to carry out vital research into degenerative diseases and given £165,000 in emergency grants to help relief efforts following natural disasters, including major floods in Bangladesh, the cyclone in India and the volcanic eruption in Guatemala.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is funded entirely by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

David Innes, Chief Executive of the Masonic Charitable Foundation, said:

“This has been another year of growth for the MCF, which is firmly established in the charity sector as a major grant-giving organisation. Charity has always been at the heart of Freemasonry, and it’s clear that Freemasons across the country are giving more help and support to vulnerable people than ever before.”

Main image: A representative from West Lancashire Freemasons visiting a research project of the Versus Arthritis charity, which has received £160,000 from the MCF to fund a PhD research student.