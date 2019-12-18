Charity Film Awards expands with launch of Corporate Cause Awards

The Charity Film Awards have launched a new category especially for corporates and brands that make cause and issues based films: the Corporate Cause Awards.

Supported by founding partner, ONE HUNDRED, Omnicom’s multi-disciplinary service collective, the Corporate Cause Awards will recognise the best examples of video content created by brands and corporates focused on causes, issues and charitable partnerships above and beyond their products and services, and are open to all film and video projects by brands and corporations.

To enter, the film/advertisement must have been broadcast to the public, on terrestrial or digital platforms, between June 2018 and December 2019.

Films may be entered by client or agency and must embody values and purpose in an authentic way, beyond pure commercial objectives. These values can reflect the environment, diversity and inclusion, health and well-being, social justice or wider civic responsibility.

Entries for 2020 Corporate Cause Awards must be completed by 5pm on 31 January 2020, and it is free of charge to enter.

All submissions need a YouTube or Vimeo link to the film and a 500-word submission describing objectives, challenges, solutions and outcomes.

The judges for this category form a separate jury to the Charity Film Awards, and come from media, entertainment, business, professional services and philanthropy. They include Alex Mahon, CEO Channel 4; Sir Peter Bazalgette Chair ITV; Dames Helena Morrissey, Inga Beale and Julia Cleverdon, Lord Price, former UK Trade Minister & CEO of Waitrose, and Sir Martyn Lewis Chair of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The winners of the awards will be announced as part of the Charity Film Awards Gala Ceremony in March 2020.

Speaking of the new awards, Charity Film Awards Founder Simon Burton, said:

“We’ve seen rising numbers of charity films in recent years with strong corporate partners and supporters. Brands are increasingly seeking to use their advertising and digital campaigns to speak of wider values. These new awards are the perfect way to celebrate that movement.”

John O’Brien, Managing Partner, ONE HUNDRED Agency commented: