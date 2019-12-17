Virtual quiz platform created for charity fundraisers

The range of formats for virtual fundraising events has expanded with the launch of a platform that lets charities run virtual quizzes.

Run by Commerce Global Ventures Ltd, Virtual Quiz Events enables charities and supporters to schedule fully-hosted online quiz events, which can be played by supporters from anywhere. The popular charity pub or village hall quiz now need no longer be limited by geography or time. Indeed, players can now participate from the comfort of their own home or indeed from anywhere in the world.



Virtual Quiz Events claim that a quiz event can be set up and scheduled to enter and play “within minutes”. They add that there is no limit to the number or size of quizzes and that the platform enables “management-free online fundraising” events.

Virtual Quiz Events are fully-hosted, with all questions and game-play delivered at the date and time set by the fundraiser. Registered players log in and play your quiz at the same time, offering interaction and fun.

Costs and income

“It costs nothing for a fundraiser to schedule their Virtual Quiz Event”, according to the platform.

The fundraiser sets the registration amount for players to register and pay in order to play in their quiz, with all the registrations producing the event’s income for the charity plus the prize fund.



First place in the quiz wins 10% of the fund, second place wins 6% of the fund, and third place wins 4% of the fund. The charity receives 60% of the fund.