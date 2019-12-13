UK fifth most generous country globally, GoFundMe figures show

Ireland is the most generous country worldwide on GoFundMe, based on donations per capita, followed by the United States, Australia, Canada, and the UK in fifth place, according to the platform’s annual Year in Giving report.
The UK also ranks as the second most generous country in Europe behind Ireland, with Edinburgh the most generous city in Britain, followed by Cambridge, Bath, Norwich and Bristol.
The A Year in Giving report reveals that a donation is made every second on GoFundMe worldwide and a new campaign started every eight seconds. Nearly 20% of fundraisers received donations from more than one country last year.
In total, over 120 million donations totalling $9 billion have been given since GoFundMe launched in 2014, and in the UK, one in seven people have donated via the platform.
GoFundMe also looks at the growing trends from 2019, which shows a spike in climate change-related crowdfunding campaigns, with an increase of 65% since last year. There was also a 20% increase in fundraisers mentioning reproductive rights.
In the UK, the fastest growing categories outside of emergencies are Community, Competitions, and Events.
Rob Solomon, GoFundMe CEO said:
“GoFundMe has become Britain’s take action button with millions of people giving and getting help on the platform. When it comes to social fundraising, the distance, background, or relationship to those in need doesn’t matter—our donors and organisers span the globe and have different needs, concerns, and interests.
“But what they all have in common is the drive to care for others and take action. They are people who see something and do something. We are changing the way the world gives! Every day we see more people taking an active role in making a difference, and our community continues to grow. In fact, nearly 60% of donors were new this year.”
