Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation agree merger

Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation are to merge after the final step in the formal process was completed on 9 December.

Both organisations announced their intention to merge in November, ahead of a vote by Asthma UK’s (AUK) members at an extraordinary general meeting on 2 December and a meeting of the British Lung Foundation’s (BLF) board of trustees on 9 December.

With the formal preparations completed, the newly formed Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Partnership will strengthen and build on previous collaborations between the BLF and AUK, such as the Taskforce for Lung Health, BREATHE – the Health Data Research Hub for Respiratory Health and campaigning to deliver safer air. It also will make for a stronger force for research and support for those with asthma and other lung diseases.

The merger will save significant amounts on running costs, with up to £2 million expected to be released each year for research, support services and campaigning.

Kay Boycott, Chief Executive of the Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Partnership, said:

“This marks the start of a new era which promises to bring significant benefits to people affected by asthma and other lung diseases. Bringing together our joint vision and strategy will allow us to make even more impact, with more money to spend on ground-breaking research and support. “Our new organisation will combine the energy and passion of the UK’s top respiratory health charities, creating a powerful voice for change. “It is an absolute privilege to be the first Chief Executive of the new organisation leading the start up of this innovative new venture.”

The merger is a partnership of equals and will be directed by an executive team and trustees drawn from both AUK and the BLF. The core charitable activities – research programmes, campaigning, helplines, and websites of both organisations will continue and the BLF and AUK identities will still be used.