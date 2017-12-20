Beating Bowel Cancer & Bowel Cancer UK to merge from early January

Beating Bowel Cancer and Bowel Cancer UK have announced that they are to merge into one organisation.

The charities will be legally merged into one from early January, with a new name and brand to be unveiled later in the year. Beating Bowel Cancer‘s Charlotte Razzell will be leading on the merger as the Director of Integration and Merger. The new charity will be led by Bowel Cancer UK’s Chief Executive, Deborah Alsina MBE, with the Board of Trustees chaired by Patrick Figgis, currently Global Leader, Health at PwC and a Trustee of Beating Bowel Cancer.

All staff from both charities will be retained. Both charities’ office leases come to an end in 2018 with all London based staff to be brought together in one new office with a property search to start in early 2018 and an expectation that it will take around six months to relocate to the new office. Until then London-staff will continue to operate from the charities’ offices in Teddington and London Bridge. Staff based elsewhere are unaffected.

The charities announced the news yesterday to their supporters with a joint statement on email, and updates on their websites and social media channels. Bowel Cancer UK has been running an opt in campaign since the summer, and Beating Bowel Cancer will follow suit in the new year.

Plans for 2018 include awarding the merged charity’s first research grants, and digital development of its patient and carer services. The organisations have also laid out their ten-year pledge, which is to transform survival rates within this time, from one in every two people surviving bowel cancer over five years, to three out of four people surviving. This includes better treatment and care including information and support for every patient and optimal screening to help more cancers be detected early or prevented, leading to fewer emergency presentations.

This will be achieved through:

Enabling and supporting research

Providing support and information for patients and their families each step of the way

Transforming awareness and understanding of the disease

Campaigning for early diagnosis and best treatment and care for all

In a statement the charities said:

“By integrating our activity, teams, networks and support bases we will create a strong, confident charity that will drive positive change to save more lives in the future.”

