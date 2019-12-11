Donations over festive gifts the preference for over half of Brits this Christmas

PayPal research shows that over half of people in the UK plan to donate this Christmas, while roughly the same proportion say they prefer to receive a donation given on their behalf over a gift.

53% plan to donate this December, with nine in ten intending to give the same amount or more than last year. 54% would prefer a donation given to charity on their behalf rather than a festive gift, with nearly three quarters (72%) believing Christmas has become too commercial.

The research was carried out online for PayPal by Opinion Matters earlier this month, questioning 2000 UK adults.

Almost three quarters (74%) said they would be more likely to shop at a business that is supporting a charity this Christmas. However, 59% of consumers also say it is difficult to donate because they haven’t got enough money to give, while almost 5% state they don’t have time.

PayPal has partnered with notonthehighstreet and Nike this Christmas, and is supporting charities focused on empowering youth.

For every gift purchased from the notonthehighstreet Christmas collection using PayPal, PayPal is donating 10% of the item’s value to support The Prince’s Trust. The campaign will run until 21 December 2019 or until donations reach £250,000.

PayPal is also giving £1 for every PayPal transaction made on Nike.com or the Nike app to support Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps to support disadvantaged young footballers up and down the country. PayPal will donate up to £100,000 to the grassroots charity. The donations will enable FBB to run sessions for girls for the first time.

In total, so far around £24 million has been donated in the UK via PayPal so far since 27 November, making it the second most generous country donating via PayPal globally, after the US.

Rob Skinner, Communications Director, PayPal UK said: