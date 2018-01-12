PayPal users donate $1 billion over the holiday season

PayPal users from 181 countries contributed more than $1.1 billion to charitable organisations over the holiday season (27 November to 31 December): a 19% increase over 2016’s $917 million.

PayPal users in the US gave the most, contributing $934,442,554, followed by the UK at $59,484,605, and then Canada at $55,379,818. The smallest gift was $0.01, with the largest reaching $557,353: almost $300,000 more than the previous year.

During the holiday season, 21% of donations processed by PayPal were from mobile devices – a 14% increase over 2016. PayPal reports strong adoption of mobile donations around the world, with 43% of donations given in the UK processed through a mobile device.

The biggest days for donations were 31 December and Giving Tuesday. More donations were processed on 31 December than any other day of the year, with PayPal users contributing over $91 million to thousands of charities.

Donations also spiked during Giving Tuesday, making it the second highest day for donations during the giving season. PayPal users from 175 countries donated nearly $64 million on last year’s #GivingTuesday alone: a 33% increase over 2016. 715,000 PayPal users donated on the day, up from 550,000 in 2016.

Announcing the news in an article on LinkedIn, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said:

“This is the first time that we’ve ever crossed the $1 billion threshold for holiday giving, and building on our record-breaking #GivingTuesday results, truly shows the giving power, compassion, and global reach of the PayPal community.”

