Big Give Christmas Challenge launches today

The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge launches at midday today, Giving Tuesday, with charitable donations of up to £50,000 per charity matched.

A record 590 charities are taking part in this year’s Christmas Challenge, which runs from 3 December until 10 December. For these seven days only, donations given through The Big Give’s website will be matched, pound for pound, doubling the impact of their gifts until the match funding pot is emptied.

Up to £25,000 of the £50,000 available for per charity is provided by The Big Give’s funding champions and the other half from the charity’s major donors.

Jonathan Frank, director of The Big Give, commented:

“It’s fantastic to see so many charities coming together in our biggest campaign yet. Charities are faced with increasingly stretched resources in an ever more challenging fundraising environment. By working together in a collaborative drive to boost funds at such a peak time for giving, the Christmas Challenge is a great opportunity to amplify appeals and of course to double their returns.”

The Christmas Challenge is now in its 12th year. Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Alec Reed CBE, it aims to inspire charitable giving, with public donations made via The Big Give’s website and matched funding provided by over 20 funding champions, including Reed Foundation, The Childhood Trust, Four Acre Trust and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

To date, the Big Give has helped to raise over £113 million for UK registered charities. This year’s campaign aims to raise £14 million.