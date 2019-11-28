Plumber launches GoFundMe campaign to help keep elderly warm this winter

A plumber from Lancashire has launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide plumbing free services to the elderly this winter and is also seeking more plumbers to join his community initiative Depher.

Plumber James Anderson previously raised over £80,000 through crowdfunding after a tweet showing an invoice for £0.00 he sent to a 91-year-old woman went viral. He now wants to expand the scheme wider to help elderly and vulnerable people across the country with the aim of raising £30,000 through his GoFundMe page: enough to help an additional 1,000 households.

James Anderson launched Depher, a community initiative to provide free plumbing to elderly and vulnerable people, in 2017 and since then has helped over two thousand families. The network currently offers the service to people in Lancashire, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham and Scotland and is keen to recruit more plumbers throughout the UK.

James Anderson, founder of Depher, said:

“Last winter over fifty thousand people died because of the cold weather and this year is set to be even harsher. Many elderly people struggle to pay their heating bills, and if their boiler goes, they might not be able to afford to get it fixed, meaning they are left freezing. I urge people to donate to our campaign so we can help as many vulnerable people as possible. “We would also love to hear from any plumbers up and down the country who would like to join our scheme and volunteer their time.”

Depher’s plumbers give their labour for free and receive £30 through the scheme to cover their expenses. If any additional paid work comes about as a result, 2% of the fee goes to Depher and is reinvested in the business.

People who have been helped by James Anderson have written letters of thanks to him and left comments on the Depher Facebook page.

Rochelle Ireland from Falkirk wrote: