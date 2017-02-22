Special Olympics announces first global social fundraising collaboration with GoFundMe

Special Olympics has partnered with GoFundMe for its first social fundraising collaboration, which will see almost 500 GoFundMes created for athletes attending next month’s Winter Olympics, all accessible through one landing page.

The GoFundMe campaigns are being created by teams, coaches, and Olympians including Hannah Teter and Apolo Ohno, as well as by professional athletes, YouTube stars and other influencers on behalf of the Special Olympics athletes.

The Special Olympics GoFundMe landing page lets people create a campaign to support an athlete on their way to the Games and is searchable by sport and by country. Each GoFundMe will share the athlete’s personal story, with donations helping them and their teams with expenses related to travel, training, equipment, coaching, and accommodation for the Games, which take place from 14th -25th March in Austria.

All donations will be split: with 50% supporting the athletes and their teams, 25% going to Special Olympics International, and 25% to the Games Organising Committee.

Mary Davis, CEO of Special Olympics said:

“We are excited to collaborate with GoFundMe to help further drive support for our incredible athletes and tell their personal stories of achievement, bravery and inspiration as they prepare for the World Games.”

277 total views, 277 views today