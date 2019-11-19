Fundraising Everywhere to return with two events for 2020

Fundraising Everywhere, the virtual conference for fundraisers around the world is live now and for the next 11 hours. Presenters Simon Scriver and Nikki Bell have just announced that the event will return in two formats in 2020.

And booking is already open for them, even before today’s event is over!

2020 will see another Fundraising Everywhere in November, and a special week-long festival in May. November’s one-day conference will, like today, focus on the ‘how’ of fundraising – giving fundraisers the tools they need to be able to do it effectively. May’s focus will be the ‘why’ – the conversations shaping the sector – ethics, diversity, mental health, sexual harassment, podcasts, video, and the future of fundraising.

As well as tickets to the 2020 events there will also be a membership scheme where fundraisers can access both conferences plus bonus monthly content from the Fundraising Everywhere team and their partners.

Fundraising Everywhere 2019

Today’s event has attracted over 650 delegates, from Canada to New Zealand. Of these 67% of delegates are from small organisations and therefore were able to attend at no charge.

Some speakers have opted to donate their fee to a charity. Eight charities have been nominated to receive a share of €2,000 from the conference.

While Fundraising Everywhere has helped hundreds of fundraisers avoid the travel costs (and the impact on the environment) of a physical conference, Scriver and Bell know that the virtual conference does have an environment impact in terms of the energy required for data streaming. As a result they have donated to the Caledonian Forest to offset the event’s impact.