Wesleyan Foundation invites more grant applications

The Wesleyan Foundation has made grants of more than £300,000 in its first six months, and is intending to give up to £700,000 in the next six months. It is therefore inviting more applications from small charities.

The Wesleyan Foundation was set up in May 2017 by financial services mutual Wesleyan. It is designed to provide financial support for “causes that are important to our members, customers and the communities in which we live and work”. Administered by the Heart of England Community Foundation, it anticipates giving £1 million a year.

Every quarter Wesleyan invites its customers and supporters of the chosen causes to vote for the cause they would most like to support. The more votes a cause gets, the bigger the share of support it receives.

The Foundation supports both local community groups and charities nationwide. Its four core themes are:

health

education

social development

innovation.

Size of grants

Organisations can apply for three levels of funding including:

small grants of £2,000 and under

medium-sized awards of between £2,000 and £10,000

discretionary large grants of more than £10,000.

Some of the smaller grants are given out on a discretionary basis.

Charities that have received funding over the past six months include Brandwood Community Centre, Birmingham, which hired two new staff members to support a debt advice service, a Leeds Down’s Syndrome group, which is set to open a new cafe and Nottingham-based Broxtowe Youth Homelessness, which used the funding to launch a drop-in service.

Geographical reach

In its first year, the Wesleyan Foundation has been set up with community foundations in:

Birmingham

The Black Country

Warwickshire

South Yorkshire

Leeds & Bradford

Somerset

Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire & Rutland

Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland

Tina Costello, CEO of the Heart of England Charity Foundation said: “Funding in the voluntary sector has reduced dramatically in recent years so it’s fantastic that Wesleyan is now providing financial support on this scale through its Foundation.”

Find out how to a member of the public can nominate a project or a charity can apply for funding from the Wesleyan Foundation.

