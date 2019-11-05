Landmark Trust offers 50 for Free for sixth year

The Landmark Trust has opened its 50 for Free offer for applications for its sixth year.

50 for Free offers 50 self-catering breaks in Landmark Trust historic buildings to the nominees of charities and non-profit organisations. These are midweek (four nights) and weekend (three nights) breaks in March, at selected Landmarks across England, Wales, and Scotland including: Elton House, Bath; Goddards, Surrey; Howthwaite, Lake District; Lengthsman’s Cottage, Warwickshire; and a trip by helicopter to the island of Lundy.

Last year’s beneficiaries included Mummy’s Star, which supports families when a woman is diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy or within 12 months of birth, and was awarded a break at Beamsley Hospital, North Yorkshire, and Dover Carers, who stayed at The Grange in Kent.

Among other details, applicants are asked to explain in no more than 200 words why their organisation, or those on whose behalf they are applying, would benefit from a free stay in one of the Landmark Trust’s buildings, and to say which Landmark Trust properties they are most interested in.

Further information, along with the application form is available on the Landmark Trust site, and the form must be received by post or email by 9am on 02 December 2019.

Main image: Bath Tower, Caernarfon – Landmark Trust – photo: Jill Tate