White Fuse reopens its website grants for small charities programme

Charity specialist digital agency White Fuse is again offering small charities the chance to receive a free website, worth £3,600. Successful applicants will receive the design and build of a new website at no cost.

Social enterprise White Fuse knows that an effective website will help small charities grow, but they acknowledge that their giveaway helps them learn more about the needs of small charities so that they can further improve their work.

The website grant programme has been run before in 2016 and 2017, benefiting a range of small charities:

The funding for the programme is provided by White Fuse itself, “not by a separate funding body”. It is not a cash grant that could be used elsewhere.

There are of course ongoing costs after the website has been designed and built. Applicants must be able to commit to funding themselves the ongoing subscription costs of £65 + VAT per month. This covers all hosting and support, plus access to new features as they are added.

White Fuse are clear that the offer relates to the design and build of a new website, not work on an existing website.

Which charities are eligible?

Applications to the White Fuse website grants are open until 31 March 2018.

To be eligible for a grant: