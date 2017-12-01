Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charitable Bookings to donate £20k for downloads of its app

Charitable Bookings, the “ philanthropic lifestyle ”, is marking #givingtuesday by donating £1 to charity for every person who downloads its free . It will keep its promotion running until £20,000 has been donated to good causes.

It is inviting charities to encourage their supporters to download the app and choose their charity to receive the £1.

The £1 per download donation is simply for the download. You don’t need to use it for fundraising to unlock the donation.

Of course, Charitable Bookings is encouraging charities and donors to use the app and platform for fundraising citing campaigns that have raised:

  • £2,173 for the Helen & Douglas House children’s Hospice
  • £722 for the Brain Tumour Charity
  • £1,496 for Hospitality Action

You can download the app for iOS and Android.

 

